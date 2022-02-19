Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $9.750-$10.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $10.530. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Hibbett Sports also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $11.150-$11.200 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:HIBB traded down $2.40 during trading on Friday, hitting $49.14. 1,074,659 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 360,511. The company has a market cap of $672.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $63.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.81. Hibbett Sports has a 52-week low of $48.17 and a 52-week high of $101.65.

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, December 3rd. The company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $381.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $358.65 million. Hibbett Sports had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 47.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hibbett Sports will post 11.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 8th. Hibbett Sports’s payout ratio is presently 9.15%.

Several brokerages recently commented on HIBB. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hibbett Sports from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Hibbett Sports from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on shares of Hibbett Sports from $110.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Hibbett Sports from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $88.00 in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hibbett Sports currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $93.17.

In other Hibbett Sports news, Director Anthony F. Crudele bought 1,677 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $69.25 per share, with a total value of $116,132.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 2,100 shares of company stock worth $146,000. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Hibbett Sports by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 206,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,255,000 after acquiring an additional 9,242 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hibbett Sports by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 179,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,896,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Hibbett Sports by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 70,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,063,000 after acquiring an additional 3,019 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Hibbett Sports by 41.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 57,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,102,000 after buying an additional 16,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Hibbett Sports by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 37,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,718,000 after buying an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. 92.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hibbett, Inc engages in the provision of sporting goods business. Its stores are operating under the Hibbett Sporting Goods and City Gear banners and an omni-channel platform. The firm features a core selection of brand name merchandise emphasizing athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment and related accessories.

