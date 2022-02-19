$139.53 Million in Sales Expected for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) will announce $139.53 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $314.90 million and the lowest is $25.00 million. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $32.81 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 325.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $273.41 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $140.40 million to $612.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $294.00 million, with estimates ranging from $63.60 million to $566.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.15). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 43.99% and a negative net margin of 126.70%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.20) EPS.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ARWR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $46.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. TheStreet cut Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.80.

Shares of ARWR stock traded down $0.93 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $44.25. 844,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 725,235. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $43.96 and a 1 year high of $93.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is $58.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.72. The firm has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of -25.14 and a beta of 1.36.

In related news, SVP James C. Hamilton sold 19,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.49, for a total value of $1,268,868.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.56, for a total value of $4,053,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 302,763 shares of company stock worth $17,686,610 over the last ninety days. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARWR. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 219,588 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,184,000 after buying an additional 6,512 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $255,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 22,936 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,900,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $204,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,537 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares in the last quarter. 63.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of medicines that treat intractable diseases by silencing the genes that cause them. The firms preclinical stage drug candidates include ARO-ANG3, ARO-AAT, ARO-APOC3, ARO-HIF2, ARO-HSD, ARO-Lung2, ARO-COV, and ARO-ENaC.

