Analysts Set AdTheorent Holding Company Inc (NASDAQ:ADTH) Target Price at $10.40

Shares of AdTheorent Holding Company Inc (NASDAQ:ADTH) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.33.

ADTH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of AdTheorent in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of AdTheorent in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Genuity Capital started coverage on shares of AdTheorent in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of AdTheorent in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of AdTheorent in a research note on Friday, January 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Corbin Capital Partners L.P. bought a new position in AdTheorent during the 4th quarter worth about $21,792,000. Caz Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of AdTheorent in the 4th quarter valued at about $15,941,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of AdTheorent in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,235,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AdTheorent in the 4th quarter valued at about $175,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AdTheorent in the 4th quarter valued at about $149,000. Institutional investors own 95.25% of the company’s stock.

AdTheorent stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.37. The stock had a trading volume of 60,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,897. AdTheorent has a 12-month low of $4.11 and a 12-month high of $11.90.

About AdTheorent

AdTheorent Holding Company LLC is a programmatic digital advertising company using advanced machine learning technology and privacy-forward solutions to deliver measurable value for advertisers and marketers. AdTheorent Holding Company LLC, formerly known as MCAP Acquisition Corporation, is based in CHICAGO.

