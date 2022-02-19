Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.63-1.69 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.64. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.29-1.31 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.29 billion.Keysight Technologies also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $1.630-$1.690 EPS.

NYSE:KEYS traded down $4.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $160.59. 1,904,719 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,388,091. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.53, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.05. Keysight Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $129.09 and a fifty-two week high of $209.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $183.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $180.52.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.10. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 18.09% and a return on equity of 29.33%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Keysight Technologies will post 6.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Keysight Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, November 22nd that permits the company to repurchase $1.20 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the scientific and technical instruments company to reacquire up to 3.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KEYS. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $200.00 to $192.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $179.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $204.69.

In other news, SVP Mark Adam Wallace sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.04, for a total value of $3,045,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ingrid A. Estrada sold 7,822 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $1,564,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 209,536 shares of company stock valued at $41,351,697 in the last 90 days. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KEYS. Allstate Corp grew its position in Keysight Technologies by 752.8% during the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 16,220 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,350,000 after buying an additional 14,318 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in Keysight Technologies by 60.1% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 9,098 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,879,000 after buying an additional 3,414 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in Keysight Technologies by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 7,444 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after buying an additional 1,457 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in Keysight Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,133,000. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC grew its position in Keysight Technologies by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 4,582 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $946,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.87% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

