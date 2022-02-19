Dynamite Price Hits $0.0445 (DYNMT)

Dynamite (CURRENCY:DYNMT) traded down 9.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 19th. One Dynamite coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0445 or 0.00000112 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Dynamite has a total market cap of $17,235.80 and $62,278.00 worth of Dynamite was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Dynamite has traded 9.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Dynamite

DYNMT is a coin. Dynamite’s total supply is 725,877 coins and its circulating supply is 387,170 coins. Dynamite’s official website is dynamitetoken.com . Dynamite’s official Twitter account is @DoYourTip

According to CryptoCompare, “DYNMT is an open-source, community-based and focused social experiment. Participation in this experiment does not provide an offer of ordinary shares of any asset, and token holders are not entitled to or promise d any dividend / financial reward. The tokens are not designed to create securities under any jurisdiction. The world's first feature of Dynamite token is that 2% is burned forever with every transfer. The Dynamite Token project is intended as an academic study. All data from this experiment will be presented to the public via reports. “

Dynamite Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynamite directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dynamite should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dynamite using one of the exchanges listed above.

