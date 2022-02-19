Lundin Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:FTMNF) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Lundin Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:FTMNF) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.56.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Scotiabank lowered Lundin Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. National Bankshares boosted their target price on Lundin Gold from C$13.75 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Lundin Gold from C$13.00 to C$11.75 in a research report on Friday, February 4th.

OTCMKTS FTMNF traded down $0.23 on Friday, reaching $7.79. The company had a trading volume of 761 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,681. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.61 and its 200-day moving average is $8.29. Lundin Gold has a 52 week low of $6.92 and a 52 week high of $11.51.

Lundin Gold, Inc is a natural resource mining company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold, base, and precious metal properties. It focuses on the operation of Fruta del Norte project. The company was founded on July 25, 1986 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

