Brokerages Set Klépierre SA (OTCMKTS:KLPEF) PT at $32.00

Shares of Klépierre SA (OTCMKTS:KLPEF) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $32.00.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on KLPEF shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Klépierre from €31.00 ($35.23) to €32.00 ($36.36) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Klépierre in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Klépierre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Klépierre from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Klépierre from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.

Klépierre stock traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $29.50. 700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,461. Klépierre has a twelve month low of $20.79 and a twelve month high of $31.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.16 and a 200-day moving average of $24.05.

Klépierre SA operates as a real estate investment trust which focuses primarily on shopping centers. It operates through the following geographic segments: France-Belgium, Scandinavia, Italy, Iberia, Netherlands, Germany, and CE & Turkey. Its portfolio includes Field’s, Hoog Catharijne, Prado, Rives d’Arcins, L’esplanade, Centre Bourse, Milanofiori, Allum, Colombia, Okernsenteret, Viva, Galleria Boulevard, and Place d’Armes.

