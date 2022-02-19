Analysts Set Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY) Price Target at $89.20

Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $89.20.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SKY shares. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Skyline Champion from $103.00 to $111.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com downgraded Skyline Champion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Barclays raised their target price on Skyline Champion from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Skyline Champion from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $81.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Skyline Champion from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th.

In other Skyline Champion news, EVP Joseph A. Kimmell sold 6,931 shares of Skyline Champion stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.85, for a total transaction of $518,785.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 6.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SKY. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Skyline Champion by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,323,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,142,000 after purchasing an additional 105,135 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Skyline Champion by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 29,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Skyline Champion by 105.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 78,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,161,000 after buying an additional 40,168 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Skyline Champion by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 862,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,966,000 after buying an additional 28,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in Skyline Champion in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $257,000. 97.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE SKY traded down $0.20 on Friday, reaching $73.86. The company had a trading volume of 400,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 599,417. The firm has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.30 and a beta of 2.05. Skyline Champion has a fifty-two week low of $38.96 and a fifty-two week high of $85.92. The business has a 50 day moving average of $71.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $534.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $498.80 million. Skyline Champion had a return on equity of 25.27% and a net margin of 8.02%. Skyline Champion’s quarterly revenue was up 41.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Skyline Champion will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Skyline Champion Corp. engages in the manufacture and retail of mobile homes and other manufactured housing. It builds homes under the following brands: Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Athens Park Model RVs, Dutch Housing, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, Titan Homes in the U.S.

