Brokerages Set NCC Group plc (LON:NCC) Target Price at GBX 327.67

NCC Group plc (LON:NCC) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 327.67 ($4.43).

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NCC shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 310 ($4.19) price objective on shares of NCC Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on shares of NCC Group from GBX 335 ($4.53) to GBX 280 ($3.79) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 363 ($4.91) target price on shares of NCC Group in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of NCC Group in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, upgraded shares of NCC Group to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from GBX 340 ($4.60) to GBX 310 ($4.19) in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

In other NCC Group news, insider Adam Palser bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 216 ($2.92) per share, with a total value of £54,000 ($73,071.72). Also, insider Julie Chakraverty bought 9,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 187 ($2.53) per share, with a total value of £18,475.60 ($25,000.81).

Shares of NCC Group stock traded down GBX 2.20 ($0.03) on Friday, hitting GBX 184.20 ($2.49). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,466,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,061,175. NCC Group has a 52-week low of GBX 179 ($2.42) and a 52-week high of GBX 348 ($4.71). The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 215.40 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 256.50. The company has a market capitalization of £570.61 million and a P/E ratio of 61.40.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%. NCC Group’s payout ratio is currently 166.67%.

About NCC Group

NCC Group plc provides cyber security and risk mitigation services in the United Kingdom, North America, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Assurance and Software Resilience. The company provides cyber security services, such as penetration testing and security assessments, managed detection and response, vulnerability scanning, compliance and accreditations, risk management, products and cloud services, technology solutions, threat intelligence, specialist practices, and training.

