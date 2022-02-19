Analysts Set Arhaus Inc (NASDAQ:ARHS) PT at $15.00

Arhaus Inc (NASDAQ:ARHS) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.00.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ARHS. Barclays began coverage on shares of Arhaus in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Arhaus in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Telsey Advisory Group started coverage on shares of Arhaus in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Arhaus in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Arhaus in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock.

In other Arhaus news, CEO John P. Reed purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.50 per share, for a total transaction of $105,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Jennifer E. Porter acquired 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.99 per share, with a total value of $359,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 93,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,078,670 over the last three months.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARHS. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arhaus in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Arhaus in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Arhaus in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Arhaus in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Arhaus in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ARHS traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.32. The company had a trading volume of 343,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 393,673. Arhaus has a 1-year low of $6.98 and a 1-year high of $14.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.98.

Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13. The company had revenue of $203.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.25 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Arhaus will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arhaus Inc is a lifestyle brand and omni-channel retailer of premium home furnishings. The company offers assortment of heirloom quality products. Arhaus Inc is based in BOSTON HEIGHTS, Ohio.

