Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 2.85% and a return on equity of 18.98%. Graphic Packaging’s revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share.
NYSE GPK traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $20.22. 5,097,369 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,871,411. Graphic Packaging has a 1 year low of $15.84 and a 1 year high of $21.76. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.16.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Graphic Packaging by 75.0% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,336 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Graphic Packaging by 9.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 54,846 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 4,845 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in Graphic Packaging during the fourth quarter worth about $1,155,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Graphic Packaging by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 105,747 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,062,000 after purchasing an additional 7,911 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Graphic Packaging by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 200,763 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,884,000 after purchasing an additional 16,117 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.08% of the company’s stock.
Graphic Packaging Company Profile
Graphic Packaging Holding Co provides paper-based packaging solutions for a variety of products to food, beverage and other consumer products companies. The firm produces folding cartons, kraft paperboard, coated-recycled boxboard and multi-wall bags. It operates through the following business segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging and Europe Paperboard Packaging.
