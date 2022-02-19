Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 2.85% and a return on equity of 18.98%. Graphic Packaging’s revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share.

NYSE GPK traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $20.22. 5,097,369 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,871,411. Graphic Packaging has a 1 year low of $15.84 and a 1 year high of $21.76. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.16.

Get Graphic Packaging alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Graphic Packaging by 75.0% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,336 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Graphic Packaging by 9.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 54,846 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 4,845 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in Graphic Packaging during the fourth quarter worth about $1,155,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Graphic Packaging by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 105,747 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,062,000 after purchasing an additional 7,911 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Graphic Packaging by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 200,763 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,884,000 after purchasing an additional 16,117 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.08% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Graphic Packaging from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. UBS Group raised shares of Graphic Packaging from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. KeyCorp downgraded shares of Graphic Packaging from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Graphic Packaging from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.16.

Graphic Packaging Company Profile

Graphic Packaging Holding Co provides paper-based packaging solutions for a variety of products to food, beverage and other consumer products companies. The firm produces folding cartons, kraft paperboard, coated-recycled boxboard and multi-wall bags. It operates through the following business segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging and Europe Paperboard Packaging.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Graphic Packaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graphic Packaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.