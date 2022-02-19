Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) Earns “Buy” Rating from Susquehanna Bancshares

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares in a report issued on Saturday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a $44.00 price objective on the energy company’s stock. Susquehanna Bancshares’ price target suggests a potential upside of 104.08% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Sunrun from $86.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sunrun in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Sunrun from $77.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Sunrun from $76.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.74.

Shares of RUN traded down $1.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.56. The company had a trading volume of 10,219,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,728,638. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Sunrun has a 1-year low of $20.77 and a 1-year high of $72.18. The stock has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of -19.78 and a beta of 2.05.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The energy company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.29). Sunrun had a negative net margin of 14.06% and a negative return on equity of 0.54%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sunrun will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Thomas Arthur Vonreichbauer sold 4,271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.42, for a total transaction of $104,297.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Christopher Dawson sold 9,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.39, for a total transaction of $329,726.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,136 shares of company stock valued at $954,953. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RUN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Sunrun in the first quarter worth about $732,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Sunrun in the third quarter worth about $858,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in Sunrun by 63.2% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 31,808 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,774,000 after acquiring an additional 12,313 shares in the last quarter. AtonRa Partners raised its position in Sunrun by 101.7% in the second quarter. AtonRa Partners now owns 94,181 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,253,000 after acquiring an additional 47,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Sunrun by 94.2% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 20,807 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 10,094 shares in the last quarter. 95.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SunRun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and install solar energy systems for homeowners through its direct-to-consumer channel. The firm also offers plans such as monthly lease, full amount lease, purchase system, and monthly loan.

