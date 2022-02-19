Name Change Token Trading 1% Lower Over Last 7 Days (NCT)

Name Change Token (CURRENCY:NCT) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 19th. One Name Change Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0215 or 0.00000054 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Name Change Token has traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Name Change Token has a total market capitalization of $1.17 million and approximately $36,486.00 worth of Name Change Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002496 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001089 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002494 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.43 or 0.00038488 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.62 or 0.00106340 BTC.

Name Change Token Coin Profile

NCT is a coin. Its genesis date was January 28th, 2021. Name Change Token’s total supply is 54,346,357 coins. Name Change Token’s official Twitter account is @TheHashmasks

According to CryptoCompare, “The Name Changing Token (NCT) is the native token of the Hashmasks artwork. The NCT serves only one single purpose: It allows its holder to give their Hashmask a unique name that is permanently stored and publicly visible on the Ethereum Blockchain. Thus, commoditizing the name itself and making it the rarest of all attributes within the entire project. This opens up a whole new dimension for collectibles where the value hierarchy of the individual pieces of the whole collective art is highly impacted by the preferences of the consumers. “

