-$0.22 Earnings Per Share Expected for Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) will post earnings of ($0.22) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Spectrum Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.21) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.23). Spectrum Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.36) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 38.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Spectrum Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.99) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.00) to ($0.98). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.68) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.92) to ($0.51). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Spectrum Pharmaceuticals.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ SPPI traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.74. The company had a trading volume of 2,822,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,281,539. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.60 and a 12-month high of $4.54. The stock has a market cap of $121.05 million, a PE ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 1.85. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.08 and its 200 day moving average is $1.76.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPPI. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 7.0% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 116,073 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 7,618 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 16.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 50,037 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 6,995 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 16.7% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 73,595 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 10,549 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 5.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,344,285 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,041,000 after purchasing an additional 718,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 10.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,647,265 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,927,000 after purchasing an additional 244,021 shares during the last quarter. 64.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the acquisition, development and commercialization of pipeline of late-stage clinical and commercial products. It operates through the following brands: FOLOTYN, ZEVALIN, MARQIBO, BELEODAQ and EVOMELA. The company was founded in December 1987 and is headquartered in Henderson, NV.

