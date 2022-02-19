-$0.22 Earnings Per Share Expected for Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) will post earnings of ($0.22) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Spectrum Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.21) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.23). Spectrum Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.36) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 38.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Spectrum Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.99) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.00) to ($0.98). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.68) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.92) to ($0.51). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Spectrum Pharmaceuticals.
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, November 12th.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPPI. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 7.0% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 116,073 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 7,618 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 16.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 50,037 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 6,995 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 16.7% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 73,595 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 10,549 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 5.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,344,285 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,041,000 after purchasing an additional 718,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 10.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,647,265 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,927,000 after purchasing an additional 244,021 shares during the last quarter. 64.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the acquisition, development and commercialization of pipeline of late-stage clinical and commercial products. It operates through the following brands: FOLOTYN, ZEVALIN, MARQIBO, BELEODAQ and EVOMELA. The company was founded in December 1987 and is headquartered in Henderson, NV.
