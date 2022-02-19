Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.63-1.69 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.64. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.29-1.31 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.29 billion.Keysight Technologies also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $1.630-$1.690 EPS.

Shares of NYSE KEYS traded down $4.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $160.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,904,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,388,091. The stock has a market cap of $29.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.34. Keysight Technologies has a one year low of $129.09 and a one year high of $209.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $183.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $180.52.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.10. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 18.09% and a return on equity of 29.33%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Keysight Technologies will post 6.52 EPS for the current year.

Keysight Technologies declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, November 22nd that permits the company to buyback $1.20 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the scientific and technical instruments company to reacquire up to 3.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on KEYS shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $200.00 to $192.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $222.00 price target on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $204.69.

In related news, VP John C. Skinner sold 12,751 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.09, for a total value of $2,525,845.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 7,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.00, for a total transaction of $1,458,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 209,536 shares of company stock worth $41,351,697. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 174.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,114,110 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $172,030,000 after acquiring an additional 708,404 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 41.1% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 47,657 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $9,815,000 after acquiring an additional 13,886 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $368,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 50.3% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,857 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $797,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp bought a new position in Keysight Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $291,000. 84.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

