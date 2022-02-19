Genpact (NYSE:G) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Genpact (NYSE:G) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.530-$2.710 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.350. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.30 billion-$4.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.84 billion.

Shares of NYSE:G traded up $0.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $43.39. 1,258,550 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 931,716. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.18. The firm has a market cap of $8.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.40. Genpact has a 1-year low of $39.04 and a 1-year high of $54.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Genpact (NYSE:G) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Genpact had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 24.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Genpact will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Genpact’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Genpact’s payout ratio is presently 22.51%.

Several research analysts recently commented on G shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Genpact from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Genpact from $62.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Cowen downgraded shares of Genpact from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Genpact in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. They set a hold rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Genpact from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $56.71.

In other Genpact news, SVP Balkrishan Kalra sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.73, for a total value of $253,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Heather White sold 15,204 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.15, for a total transaction of $792,888.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Genpact by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 106,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,675,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Genpact by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 98,624 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,230,000 after purchasing an additional 9,877 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Genpact by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 47,186 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,505,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Genpact by 3,776.4% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 47,525 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,258,000 after purchasing an additional 46,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Genpact by 52.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,514 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 4,646 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.69% of the company’s stock.

About Genpact

Genpact Ltd. engages in the business process management, outsourcing, shared services and information outsourcing. The company operates through the following segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance (BCMI), Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences, and Healthcare (CGRLH) and High Tech, Manufacturing, and Services (HMS).

