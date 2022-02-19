Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) to Announce -$10.63 Earnings Per Share

Analysts forecast that Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) will report earnings per share of ($10.63) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Nabors Industries’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($13.49) and the highest estimate coming in at ($8.20). Nabors Industries posted earnings of ($20.16) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 47.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nabors Industries will report full year earnings of ($31.22) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($36.97) to ($24.11). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($17.05) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($21.28) to ($9.68). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Nabors Industries.

Get Nabors Industries alerts:

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The oil and gas company reported ($14.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($10.99) by ($3.61). Nabors Industries had a negative net margin of 29.33% and a negative return on equity of 51.87%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($23.82) earnings per share.

NBR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on Nabors Industries from $87.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating on shares of Nabors Industries in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Nabors Industries from $75.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.25.

Shares of Nabors Industries stock traded down $3.00 during trading on Friday, hitting $126.28. The stock had a trading volume of 111,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,432. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 3.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of $102.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.51. Nabors Industries has a fifty-two week low of $65.58 and a fifty-two week high of $135.21.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Nabors Industries by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 4,987 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Sippican Capital Advisors raised its position in shares of Nabors Industries by 4.1% during the third quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 3,143 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Nabors Industries by 0.3% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 39,163 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,778,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Nabors Industries by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 9,985 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $810,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Nabors Industries during the second quarter valued at $25,000. 76.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Nabors Industries

Nabors Industries Ltd. engages in the provision of platform work over and drilling rigs. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The U.S. Drilling segment includes land drilling activities in the lower 48 states and Alaska, as well as offshore operations in the Gulf of Mexico.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nabors Industries (NBR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nabors Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nabors Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.