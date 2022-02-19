Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.80-$6.90 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $6.90. Digital Realty Trust also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $6.800-$6.900 EPS.
NYSE DLR traded down $2.56 during trading on Friday, hitting $135.20. The stock had a trading volume of 3,174,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,752,738. The company has a market capitalization of $38.37 billion, a PE ratio of 57.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $157.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $157.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. Digital Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $124.65 and a 12 month high of $178.22.
Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $3.39. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 4.32% and a net margin of 15.97%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.61 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Digital Realty Trust will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In other Digital Realty Trust news, Director William G. Laperch sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.38, for a total value of $332,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP David C. Ruberg sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.31, for a total value of $8,415,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 52,350 shares of company stock worth $8,806,973. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth $66,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth $74,000. Covington Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 31.6% during the 4th quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth $406,000. 97.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Digital Realty Trust Company Profile
Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.
