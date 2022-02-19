Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.80-$6.90 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $6.90. Digital Realty Trust also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $6.800-$6.900 EPS.

NYSE DLR traded down $2.56 during trading on Friday, hitting $135.20. The stock had a trading volume of 3,174,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,752,738. The company has a market capitalization of $38.37 billion, a PE ratio of 57.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $157.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $157.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. Digital Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $124.65 and a 12 month high of $178.22.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $3.39. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 4.32% and a net margin of 15.97%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.61 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Digital Realty Trust will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DLR shares. TheStreet cut Digital Realty Trust from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Digital Realty Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They set an outperform rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen dropped their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $162.00 to $149.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Digital Realty Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $187.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Digital Realty Trust presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $168.53.

In other Digital Realty Trust news, Director William G. Laperch sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.38, for a total value of $332,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP David C. Ruberg sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.31, for a total value of $8,415,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 52,350 shares of company stock worth $8,806,973. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth $66,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth $74,000. Covington Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 31.6% during the 4th quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth $406,000. 97.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

