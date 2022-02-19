Analysts Expect Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) to Announce $0.45 EPS

Brokerages expect Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) to announce $0.45 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Transcat’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.47 and the lowest is $0.42. Transcat posted earnings per share of $0.42 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Transcat will report full-year earnings of $1.54 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.51 to $1.57. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.63 to $1.87. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Transcat.

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.04). Transcat had a return on equity of 15.31% and a net margin of 6.11%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TRNS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Transcat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Transcat from $72.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Transcat from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Transcat presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.64.

In related news, Director Gary J. Haseley bought 1,305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $76.62 per share, for a total transaction of $99,989.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TRNS. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in Transcat by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 788,181 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $44,540,000 after purchasing an additional 163,386 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Transcat by 43.2% during the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 300,100 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $16,959,000 after purchasing an additional 90,600 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Transcat by 144.8% during the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 90,745 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $8,388,000 after purchasing an additional 53,670 shares during the period. EMC Capital Management boosted its position in Transcat by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 87,810 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $7,346,000 after purchasing an additional 43,905 shares during the period. Finally, EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new position in Transcat during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,453,000. Institutional investors own 67.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Transcat stock traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $76.19. The stock had a trading volume of 22,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,311. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $572.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.47, a P/E/G ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Transcat has a 1 year low of $42.12 and a 1 year high of $101.05.

Transcat, Inc engages in provision of calibration and laboratory instrument services. It operates through the Service and Distribution segments. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualifications, preventive maintenance, consulting, and other related services. The Distribution segment distributes professional grade test, measurement, and control instrumentation.

