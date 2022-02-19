Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $49.60.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ZUMZ. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Zumiez in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Zumiez in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Zumiez from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st.

In related news, Director Thomas D. Campion sold 40,453 shares of Zumiez stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total transaction of $2,230,173.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Holmes Kalen sold 2,000 shares of Zumiez stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.87, for a total value of $89,740.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 16.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Zumiez by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,484 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in shares of Zumiez by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 51,100 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,503,000 after acquiring an additional 5,870 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Zumiez by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,299,513 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $112,653,000 after acquiring an additional 62,344 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Zumiez by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 376,544 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $18,446,000 after buying an additional 24,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Zumiez by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 299,756 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $14,685,000 after purchasing an additional 3,708 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.98% of the company’s stock.

Zumiez stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $43.98. 232,406 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 282,956. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $45.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.08. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 1.69. Zumiez has a one year low of $36.33 and a one year high of $55.10.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The apparel and footwear maker reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.16. Zumiez had a return on equity of 22.28% and a net margin of 10.60%. The company had revenue of $289.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.82 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Zumiez will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Zumiez Company Profile

Zumiez, Inc engages in retailing of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. It offers hardgoods including skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment under the brand names Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times brands. The company was founded by Thomas D.

