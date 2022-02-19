Zel (ZEL) Price Tops $0.15 on Exchanges

Zel (CURRENCY:ZEL) traded flat against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 19th. One Zel coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Zel has traded flat against the dollar. Zel has a total market cap of $18.20 million and $175,811.00 worth of Zel was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $111.84 or 0.00279231 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.20 or 0.00075395 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38.12 or 0.00095185 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002962 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001172 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00004291 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ycash (YEC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000471 BTC.

Zel Coin Profile

Zel (ZEL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 31st, 2018. Zel’s total supply is 124,079,775 coins. The official website for Zel is zel.cash . Zel’s official message board is dashboard.zel.network/d/MbFdic9mz/zelnodes-dashboard . Zel’s official Twitter account is @Zelcash

According to CryptoCompare, “Zelcash is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Zel

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zel should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

