BarnBridge (BOND) Hits Market Capitalization of $54.23 Million

BarnBridge (CURRENCY:BOND) traded down 1.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 19th. BarnBridge has a total market capitalization of $54.23 million and approximately $7.01 million worth of BarnBridge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, BarnBridge has traded 8.6% lower against the dollar. One BarnBridge coin can now be purchased for $8.86 or 0.00022130 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002499 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001089 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002496 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.35 or 0.00038322 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.59 or 0.00106343 BTC.

BarnBridge Profile

BarnBridge (BOND) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 7th, 2020. BarnBridge’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,118,119 coins. The official website for BarnBridge is barnbridge.com . BarnBridge’s official Twitter account is @barn_bridge and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BarnBridge is a risk tokenizing protocol. It allows hedging yield sensitivity and price volatility. BarnBridge does this by accessing debt pools on other DeFi protocols, and transforming single pools into multiple assets with varying risk/return characteristics. “

