$314.96 Million in Sales Expected for Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) will post sales of $314.96 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Barnes Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $309.91 million to $320.00 million. Barnes Group posted sales of $289.13 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Barnes Group will report full year sales of $1.26 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.26 billion to $1.27 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.35 billion to $1.37 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Barnes Group.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $311.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.23 million. Barnes Group had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 6.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Barnes Group from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Barnes Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.67.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Barnes Group during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Barnes Group during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Barnes Group by 1,647.1% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 891 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Barnes Group by 57.5% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Barnes Group by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,816 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of B stock traded up $0.49 on Monday, reaching $47.91. The company had a trading volume of 416,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,185. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 27.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Barnes Group has a one year low of $40.46 and a one year high of $57.64. The business’s 50-day moving average is $46.32 and its 200 day moving average is $45.58.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 23rd. Barnes Group’s payout ratio is 36.36%.

Barnes Group Company Profile

Barnes Group, Inc engages in the provision of engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions, serving a wide range of end markets and customers. It operates through the Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Industrial segment includes molding solutions, force and motion control, and the automation and engineered components business units.

