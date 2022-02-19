Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.18 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) to announce sales of $1.18 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Abercrombie & Fitch’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.17 billion and the highest is $1.19 billion. Abercrombie & Fitch reported sales of $1.12 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, March 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Abercrombie & Fitch will report full-year sales of $3.74 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.72 billion to $3.79 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $3.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.74 billion to $4.06 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Abercrombie & Fitch.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $905.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $895.17 million. Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 32.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $44.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.17.

ANF stock traded down $0.15 on Monday, hitting $39.19. 1,215,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,860,814. Abercrombie & Fitch has a twelve month low of $25.42 and a twelve month high of $48.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 1.59.

Abercrombie & Fitch declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, November 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the apparel retailer to repurchase up to 22.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Sarah M. Gallagher sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.11, for a total value of $391,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Melvin Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,841,000. Chimera Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,688,000. Impala Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 159.1% during the 4th quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC now owns 1,124,457 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $39,165,000 after buying an additional 690,491 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 8,710.1% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 459,974 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $17,309,000 after buying an additional 454,753 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 145.0% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 673,146 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $23,446,000 after buying an additional 398,359 shares during the period. 93.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Abercrombie & Fitch

Abercrombie & Fitch Co engages in the retail of apparel, personal care products, and accessories. It offers apparel products, including knit tops, woven shirts, graphic t-shirts, fleece, sweaters, jeans, woven pants, shorts, outerwear, dresses, intimates and swimwear, and personal care products and accessories for men, women, and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister and Gilly Hicks brands.

