Analysts Set Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) Price Target at $42.50

Shares of Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $42.50.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SEM shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Select Medical from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Select Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Select Medical from $48.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Select Medical from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th.

Get Select Medical alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Select Medical by 3.7% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 9,325 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in Select Medical by 1.1% during the third quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 36,251 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,311,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Select Medical by 6.2% during the third quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,842 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its stake in Select Medical by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 19,400 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Select Medical by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 11,690 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. 76.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SEM traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $23.30. 533,789 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 840,647. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.18 and its 200 day moving average is $31.15. The stock has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. Select Medical has a 1-year low of $21.48 and a 1-year high of $43.60.

About Select Medical

Select Medical Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of medical rehabilitation services. It operates through the following segments: Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, Rehabilitation Hospital, Outpatient Rehabilitation and Concentra. The Critical Illness Recovery Hospital segment serves patients with debilitating injuries and rehabilitation needs that cannot be adequately cared in a medically intensive environment, such as a skilled nursing facility.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Select Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Select Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.