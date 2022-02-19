Analysts Set Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) Price Target at $42.50

Shares of Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $42.50.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on SEM shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Select Medical from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Select Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Select Medical from $48.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Select Medical from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Select Medical by 3.7% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 9,325 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in Select Medical by 1.1% during the third quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 36,251 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,311,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Select Medical by 6.2% during the third quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,842 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its stake in Select Medical by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 19,400 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Select Medical by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 11,690 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. 76.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Select Medical
Select Medical Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of medical rehabilitation services. It operates through the following segments: Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, Rehabilitation Hospital, Outpatient Rehabilitation and Concentra. The Critical Illness Recovery Hospital segment serves patients with debilitating injuries and rehabilitation needs that cannot be adequately cared in a medically intensive environment, such as a skilled nursing facility.
