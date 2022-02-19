$0.29 EPS Expected for Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) will post earnings per share of $0.29 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Sprouts Farmers Market’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.32 and the lowest is $0.28. Sprouts Farmers Market posted earnings per share of $0.59 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 50.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sprouts Farmers Market will report full year earnings of $2.07 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.06 to $2.10. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.05 to $2.17. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Sprouts Farmers Market.

Separately, Gordon Haskett cut shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sprouts Farmers Market currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.00.

NASDAQ SFM traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $29.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,341,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,919,150. The stock has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of 12.34 and a beta of 0.26. Sprouts Farmers Market has a fifty-two week low of $20.52 and a fifty-two week high of $31.31. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors own 96.55% of the company’s stock.

Sprouts Farmers Market Company Profile

Sprouts Farmers Markets, Inc engages in the operation of healthy grocery stores. The firm specializes in fresh, natural and organic products. Its products include fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, grocery, meat and seafood, deli, bakery, dairy, frozen foods, body care and natural household items.

