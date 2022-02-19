Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.72 Billion

Brokerages expect that Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) will report sales of $3.72 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eighteen analysts have made estimates for Teck Resources’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.39 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.84 billion. Teck Resources reported sales of $1.96 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 89.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Teck Resources will report full-year sales of $10.81 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $9.30 billion to $11.75 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $11.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.23 billion to $14.79 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Teck Resources.

TECK has been the topic of several research reports. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$47.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$42.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$44.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Teck Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Teck Resources in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.47.

Teck Resources stock traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $35.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,970,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,694,143. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.60. Teck Resources has a twelve month low of $17.31 and a twelve month high of $37.23. The firm has a market cap of $18.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.91, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.27.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TECK. Yaupon Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Teck Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,414,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 773,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,287,000 after buying an additional 101,066 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,548,948 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $102,351,000 after buying an additional 246,330 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 602,932 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,377,000 after buying an additional 16,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 63.7% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,092 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 1,592 shares in the last quarter. 48.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Teck Resources Ltd. is a resource company, which engages in mining and development of mineral properties. It organized into business units focused on steelmaking coal, copper, zinc, and energy. The firm also offers lead, silver, molybdenum and various specialty and other metals, chemicals and fertilizers.

