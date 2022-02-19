$1.82 Billion in Sales Expected for Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) will post sales of $1.82 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Commercial Metals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.78 billion to $1.86 billion. Commercial Metals reported sales of $1.46 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 24.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, March 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Commercial Metals will report full-year sales of $7.71 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.64 billion to $7.79 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $7.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.00 billion to $7.44 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Commercial Metals.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 10th. The basic materials company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 25.05% and a net margin of 7.95%. Commercial Metals’s revenue was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Commercial Metals from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. BNP Paribas raised Commercial Metals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Exane BNP Paribas raised Commercial Metals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Commercial Metals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Commercial Metals in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.78.

In related news, CEO Barbara Smith sold 14,903 shares of Commercial Metals stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.77, for a total transaction of $547,983.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Commercial Metals by 3.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,985,855 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $398,926,000 after purchasing an additional 386,121 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Commercial Metals by 6.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,813,598 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $210,123,000 after purchasing an additional 388,750 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Commercial Metals by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,191,476 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $79,528,000 after purchasing an additional 78,852 shares during the last quarter. Berkley W R Corp lifted its stake in Commercial Metals by 144.0% during the third quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 2,117,504 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $64,499,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Commercial Metals by 138.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,772,655 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $64,328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029,537 shares during the last quarter. 84.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CMC traded up $0.54 on Monday, reaching $36.75. 1,224,925 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,086,586. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.50. Commercial Metals has a 52-week low of $22.97 and a 52-week high of $38.72.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 20th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 19th. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio is 11.76%.

Commercial Metals Co engages in the manufacture, recycling, and marketing of steel and metal products. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, steel mills and fabrication operations. The Europe segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, an EAF mini mill and fabrication operations located in Poland.

