$0.41 EPS Expected for Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) will announce $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Tapestry’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.38 to $0.42. Tapestry posted earnings of $0.51 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 19.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tapestry will report full-year earnings of $3.65 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.61 to $3.70. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $4.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.74 to $4.30. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Tapestry.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. Tapestry had a return on equity of 29.73% and a net margin of 13.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share.

TPR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Tapestry from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Tapestry from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Tapestry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Tapestry in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Tapestry from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tapestry has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.40.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TPR. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Tapestry by 230.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 157,578 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $5,120,000 after buying an additional 109,837 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Tapestry by 14.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 469,591 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $15,257,000 after purchasing an additional 59,282 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in Tapestry by 377.4% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 7,653 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 6,050 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Tapestry by 8.9% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 38,928 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 3,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in Tapestry by 66.3% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 43,709 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $1,900,000 after purchasing an additional 17,430 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

TPR traded down $0.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $39.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,195,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,280,509. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Tapestry has a twelve month low of $35.37 and a twelve month high of $49.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $39.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.52, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.47.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.25%.

Tapestry Company Profile

Tapestry, Inc engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade and Stuart Weitzman. The Coach segment consists global sales of coach brand products to customers through coach operated stores, including the internet and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third party distributors.

