Hyper Finance Market Capitalization Achieves $12,557.54 (HYFI)

Hyper Finance (CURRENCY:HYFI) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 19th. Hyper Finance has a total market capitalization of $12,557.54 and $14.00 worth of Hyper Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Hyper Finance has traded 4.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Hyper Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Hyper Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002502 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002041 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.63 or 0.00044104 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,740.35 or 0.06853549 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40,024.05 or 1.00099146 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.77 or 0.00049452 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.50 or 0.00051282 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00003209 BTC.

Hyper Finance Profile

Hyper Finance’s total supply is 200,371,432 coins and its circulating supply is 31,658,686 coins. Hyper Finance’s official Twitter account is @hyper_finance

Buying and Selling Hyper Finance

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hyper Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hyper Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hyper Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hyper Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hyper Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.