Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.23 to $1.36 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.23. The company issued revenue guidance of $355.0 million to $365.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $352.36 million.Cambium Networks also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.230-$1.360 EPS.

Shares of Cambium Networks stock traded up $3.83 during trading on Friday, reaching $28.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 710,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,100. Cambium Networks has a 52-week low of $18.95 and a 52-week high of $66.40. The company has a market cap of $746.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.07, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. Cambium Networks had a net margin of 13.68% and a return on equity of 52.65%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cambium Networks will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

CMBM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barrington Research dropped their price target on shares of Cambium Networks from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Northland Securities dropped their target price on shares of Cambium Networks from $64.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Cambium Networks from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Cambium Networks from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Cambium Networks from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $52.11.

In other news, VP Scott Imhoff sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total transaction of $344,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Sally Rau sold 6,317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.49, for a total value of $173,654.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 66.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Cambium Networks by 536.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 1,776 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Cambium Networks by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 8,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Cambium Networks by 15.8% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Cambium Networks by 120.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 7,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in Cambium Networks by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

About Cambium Networks

Cambium Networks Corp. engages in the provision of wireless broadband networking infrastructure solutions for network operators. Its products include point-to-point, enterprise Wi-Fi and switching, CCTV,software, and point-to multipoint. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Rolling Meadows, IL.

