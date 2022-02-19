Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.91 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.91 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Regional Management’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.66 to $2.16. Regional Management reported earnings per share of $2.31 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 17.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Regional Management will report full year earnings of $6.98 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.21 to $8.38. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $7.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.23 to $7.44. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Regional Management.

Regional Management (NYSE:RM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The credit services provider reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.20. Regional Management had a return on equity of 29.58% and a net margin of 20.25%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently issued reports on RM shares. StockNews.com lowered Regional Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Regional Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Shares of NYSE:RM traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $53.31. 48,823 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,465. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 34.12 and a current ratio of 34.12. Regional Management has a 52-week low of $30.86 and a 52-week high of $67.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.32. The company has a market capitalization of $528.41 million, a PE ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 1.30.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. This is an increase from Regional Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 22nd. Regional Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.21%.

In other news, Director Carlos Palomares sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.97, for a total value of $289,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Basswood Capital Management, L sold 58,359 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.19, for a total value of $3,746,064.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 65,726 shares of company stock worth $4,163,543 over the last three months. Company insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RM. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Regional Management in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regional Management in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Regional Management in the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Regional Management by 132.7% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 910 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its position in shares of Regional Management by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,540 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. 80.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Regional Management Company Profile

Regional Management Corp. engages in the provision of consumer financial services. The firm’s products include small, large, and retail installment loans. It also offers optional payment and collateral protection insurance products. The company was founded by Richard A. Godley and C. Glynn Quattlebaum on March 25, 1987 and is headquartered in Greer, SC.

