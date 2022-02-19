-$0.08 Earnings Per Share Expected for Navitas Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:NVTS) This Quarter

Analysts expect Navitas Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:NVTS) to announce ($0.08) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Navitas Semiconductor’s earnings. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 17th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Navitas Semiconductor will report full-year earnings of ($0.30) per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.15) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.17) to ($0.11). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Navitas Semiconductor.
Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07).
NASDAQ:NVTS traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.47. 1,126,574 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,336,633. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.44. Navitas Semiconductor has a 1-year low of $8.56 and a 1-year high of $22.19.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of Navitas Semiconductor during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Navitas Semiconductor during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,906,000. SPRINGS CAPITAL HONG KONG Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Navitas Semiconductor during the 4th quarter valued at about $340,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Navitas Semiconductor during the 4th quarter valued at about $173,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Navitas Semiconductor during the 4th quarter valued at about $371,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.85% of the company’s stock.
Navitas Semiconductor Company Profile
Navitas Semiconductor is involved in GaN power IC’s industry. Navitas Semiconductor, formerly known as Live Oak Acquisition Corp. II, is based in EL SEGUNDO, Calif.
