Sigma Lithium Corporation (NASDAQ:SGML) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.09 Per Share

Analysts expect Sigma Lithium Corporation (NASDAQ:SGML) to report ($0.09) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Sigma Lithium’s earnings. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Sigma Lithium will report full year earnings of ($0.26) per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.08) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.18) to $0.02. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Sigma Lithium.

Sigma Lithium (NASDAQ:SGML) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SGML shares. Bank of America started coverage on Sigma Lithium in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Sigma Lithium from C$13.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SGML. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. acquired a new position in Sigma Lithium in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,844,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in Sigma Lithium in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,714,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Sigma Lithium in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,114,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new position in Sigma Lithium in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,024,000. Finally, NewGen Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in Sigma Lithium in the 4th quarter valued at about $781,000.

Sigma Lithium stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 89,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 227,004. Sigma Lithium has a fifty-two week low of $3.59 and a fifty-two week high of $12.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.14.

Sigma Lithium Company Profile

Sigma Lithium Corp. engages in the production a lithium property. It focuses its project in Minas Gerais. The firm also plans to build a world-class commercial-scale lithium concentration plant. The company was founded on June 8, 2011 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

