mStable USD (MUSD) Tops 1-Day Volume of $273,785.00

mStable USD (CURRENCY:MUSD) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 19th. During the last seven days, mStable USD has traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar. One mStable USD coin can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00002505 BTC on major exchanges. mStable USD has a market capitalization of $41.20 million and approximately $273,785.00 worth of mStable USD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40,024.71 or 0.99982473 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.44 or 0.00066048 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001410 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00003836 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.98 or 0.00024935 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002312 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.89 or 0.00019708 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000988 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $139.09 or 0.00347457 BTC.

mStable USD Coin Profile

mStable USD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 5th, 2018. mStable USD’s total supply is 41,085,970 coins. mStable USD’s official Twitter account is @musdcoin . mStable USD’s official message board is medium.com/mstable . The official website for mStable USD is mstable.org

According to CryptoCompare, “MUSDcoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling mStable USD

