Veles Price Tops $0.0316 on Top Exchanges (VLS)

Veles (CURRENCY:VLS) traded 17.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 19th. Over the last seven days, Veles has traded 8.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Veles has a total market cap of $40,793.44 and $5.00 worth of Veles was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Veles coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0316 or 0.00000079 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40,031.72 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,746.98 or 0.06862001 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $115.51 or 0.00288541 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $309.73 or 0.00773710 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.74 or 0.00014346 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00008658 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.31 or 0.00070709 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $161.14 or 0.00402528 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $86.97 or 0.00217257 BTC.

Veles Profile

Veles (CRYPTO:VLS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Multiple Algorithms

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 6th, 2018. Veles’ total supply is 1,395,415 coins and its circulating supply is 1,289,909 coins. The official website for Veles is veles.network. Veles’ official Twitter account is @velescore and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Veles Core is an open-source software project that aims to help the people of the Internet to retain their freedom of access to information and to improve the privacy of the communications over the Internet by building services such as decentralized VPN with multi-hop support. Veles is a multi-algorithmic cryptocurrency for mining, which enables the network to be secured by a large number of miners with different devices, such as GPU rigs or ASICs. To complement multi-algo PoW we're already working on a PoS implementation as an additional consensus algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Veles

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veles directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Veles should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Veles using one of the exchanges listed above.

