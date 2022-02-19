$0.12 Earnings Per Share Expected for Burning Rock Biotech Limited (NASDAQ:BNR) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Burning Rock Biotech Limited (NASDAQ:BNR) will announce earnings per share of $0.12 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Burning Rock Biotech’s earnings. Burning Rock Biotech posted earnings per share of ($0.23) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 152.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Burning Rock Biotech will report full year earnings of ($0.83) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.06) to ($0.59). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.73) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.13) to ($0.32). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Burning Rock Biotech.

Burning Rock Biotech (NASDAQ:BNR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($1.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.61) by ($0.03). Burning Rock Biotech had a negative net margin of 142.63% and a negative return on equity of 31.26%. The company had revenue of $19.65 million for the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.18) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Burning Rock Biotech from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Burning Rock Biotech by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,019,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,226,000 after buying an additional 152,767 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden acquired a new position in Burning Rock Biotech in the 2nd quarter worth $866,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in Burning Rock Biotech by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,792,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,204,000 after buying an additional 329,730 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Burning Rock Biotech in the 2nd quarter worth $2,902,000. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Burning Rock Biotech by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 919,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,090,000 after buying an additional 157,922 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Burning Rock Biotech stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.13. 122,589 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 282,956. Burning Rock Biotech has a fifty-two week low of $7.32 and a fifty-two week high of $39.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $849.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.89 and a beta of -1.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.83.

About Burning Rock Biotech

Burning Rock Biotech Limited primarily develops and provides cancer therapy selection tests in the People's Republic of China. The company primarily offers 12 next-generation sequencing-based cancer therapy selection tests applicable to a range of cancer types, including lung cancer, gastrointestinal cancer, prostate cancer, breast cancer, lymphomas, thyroid cancer, colorectal cancer, ovarian cancer, pancreatic cancer, and bladder cancer using tissue and liquid biopsy samples.

