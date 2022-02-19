Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) Receives $160.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $160.00.

SIEGY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, November 26th.

OTCMKTS SIEGY traded down $1.50 during trading on Monday, hitting $77.13. 211,622 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 152,157. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $131.11 billion, a PE ratio of 17.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.02. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $73.85 and a fifty-two week high of $89.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $82.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.15.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.06. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 9.92%. The firm had revenue of $18.87 billion during the quarter. Analysts forecast that Siemens Aktiengesellschaft will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.6665 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft’s payout ratio is 36.87%.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Siemens AG engages in the production and supply of systems for power generation, power transmission, and medical diagnosis. It operates through the following segments: Power & Gas, Energy Management, Building Technologies, Mobility, Digital Factory, Process Industries & Drives, Siemens Healthcare and Financial Services.

