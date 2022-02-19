Globant (NYSE:GLOB) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of at least $1.16 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.00. The company issued revenue guidance of at least $395 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $365.94 million.Globant also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.860-$ EPS.

GLOB has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Globant from $352.00 to $339.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Globant from $310.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Globant from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Globant from $300.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Globant from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $324.10.

NYSE GLOB traded up $0.72 on Friday, hitting $259.45. The stock had a trading volume of 417,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 353,034. Globant has a 52-week low of $191.92 and a 52-week high of $354.62. The company has a market capitalization of $10.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.34 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $263.99 and a 200-day moving average of $286.17.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The information technology services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.28. Globant had a net margin of 7.46% and a return on equity of 10.67%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Globant will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GLOB. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Globant during the 4th quarter valued at $2,334,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Globant by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,477 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,176,000 after purchasing an additional 3,666 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in Globant in the 4th quarter worth $619,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Globant by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 43,690 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $13,722,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in Globant by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 6,715 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,108,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

Globant SA engages in the provision of information technology services. It offers application development and maintenance, testing, and infrastructure management. The company was founded by Martín Migoya, Martín Gonzalo Umaran, Guibert Andrés Englebienne, and Néstor Augusto Nocetti in 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

