Kingfisher plc (OTCMKTS:KGFHY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Kingfisher plc (OTCMKTS:KGFHY) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of research firms have issued reports on KGFHY. UBS Group began coverage on Kingfisher in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Investec raised Kingfisher from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kingfisher from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Kingfisher stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $8.75. The stock had a trading volume of 53,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 291,256. Kingfisher has a 12 month low of $7.27 and a 12 month high of $10.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.23.

Kingfisher plc engages in the provision of home improvement products and services through a network of retail stores and other channels. It operates through the following geographical segments: UK & Ireland, France, Poland, and Other. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

