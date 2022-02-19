Brokerages Set Swisscom AG (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) PT at $505.00

Swisscom AG (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $505.00.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Swisscom in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Swisscom from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Swisscom in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Swisscom from CHF 500 to CHF 505 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Swisscom in a research report on Monday, November 1st.

Shares of SCMWY stock traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $59.63. 4,253 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,525. The firm has a market cap of $30.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.83, a P/E/G ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 0.15. Swisscom has a fifty-two week low of $49.87 and a fifty-two week high of $61.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.44.

About Swisscom

Swisscom AG engages in the provision of telecommunication services. It operates through the following segments: Swisscom Switzerland, Fastweb, Other Operating Segments and Group Headquarters. The Swisscom Switzerland segment comprises residential customers, enterprise customers, wholesale and information technology, network and infrastructure.

