Zero (ZER) Market Cap Reaches $884,841.11

Zero (CURRENCY:ZER) traded down 5.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 19th. Zero has a market cap of $884,841.11 and approximately $36,466.00 worth of Zero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zero coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0798 or 0.00000199 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Zero has traded down 2.1% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $111.99 or 0.00279746 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.15 or 0.00075299 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38.08 or 0.00095128 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 26.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002970 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00004291 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000377 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0876 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About Zero

Zero is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on February 19th, 2017. Zero’s total supply is 11,086,182 coins. The Reddit community for Zero is /r/ZeroCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Zero is zerocurrency.io . Zero’s official Twitter account is @ZeroCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Zero is medium.com/@zerocurrency

According to CryptoCompare, “Zero is fork of Zcash (Zcash is fork of Bitcoin). It has the security of Bitcoin, the privacy of Zcash and few other improvements. Zero includes the best privacy and anonymity technology available today. The coin has no founders reward, no premine, no slow start and no block reward halving. The developers have also abandoned idea of mining on mobile devices and made the mining parameters harder. “

Zero Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

