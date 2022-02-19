YGGDRASH (YEED) Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.35 Million

YGGDRASH (CURRENCY:YEED) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 19th. One YGGDRASH coin can now be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. YGGDRASH has a market capitalization of $2.35 million and $5,507.00 worth of YGGDRASH was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, YGGDRASH has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

YGGDRASH Profile

YGGDRASH (YEED) is a coin. It launched on July 24th, 2018. YGGDRASH’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,561,014,608 coins. YGGDRASH’s official Twitter account is @YggdrashNews and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for YGGDRASH is yggdrash.io

According to CryptoCompare, “YGGDRASH is a multi-dimensional blockchain platform aiming to connect all real-world assets and other blockchains. Every service regardless of its orientation can be implemented on YGGDRASH keeping its governance and consensus algorithm. In YGGDRASH, a DApp is a BRANCH CHAIN, an independent blockchain untethered from the platform. All DApps in YGGDRASH can keep their governances and consensus algorithms, and still be connected to many other DApps within YGGDRASH at the same time through STEM CHAIN. “

YGGDRASH Coin Trading

