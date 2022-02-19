Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.68 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.26. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.680-$1.760 EPS.

SKT stock traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.58. 2,468,704 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 963,259. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of -331.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.88. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers has a 52 week low of $14.31 and a 52 week high of $22.51. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.183 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.41%. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s payout ratio is -1,459.71%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SKT. Compass Point upgraded shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.17.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SKT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 4.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,138,946 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,565,000 after buying an additional 45,833 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 889,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,143,000 after purchasing an additional 22,776 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 2,800.3% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 820,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,820,000 after purchasing an additional 792,229 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 421,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,119,000 after purchasing an additional 42,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 186,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,590,000 after acquiring an additional 25,833 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.50% of the company’s stock.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc is a fully-integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It focuses on developing, acquiring, owning, operating and managing outlet shopping centers. The company was founded by Stanley K. Tanger in 1981 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.

