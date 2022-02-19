Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.100-$2.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.260. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.03 billion-$1.03 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.05 billion.Globus Medical also updated its FY22 guidance to $2.10 EPS.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GMED. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler raised shares of Globus Medical from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Globus Medical in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They set an outperform rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Globus Medical in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They set a buy rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $85.93.

GMED stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $66.25. The stock had a trading volume of 1,474,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 565,309. The firm has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.13. Globus Medical has a 1-year low of $59.37 and a 1-year high of $84.23. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $69.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.98.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The medical device company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. Globus Medical had a net margin of 19.87% and a return on equity of 13.66%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. Analysts predict that Globus Medical will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 26,168 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,889,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,456 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 57,792 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $4,173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,313 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 5,081 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.34% of the company’s stock.

Globus Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company that develops and commercializes healthcare solutions. The firm engages in developing products that promote healing in patients with musculoskeletal disorders. It classifies products into Innovative Fusion and Disruptive Technology. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments.

