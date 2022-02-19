Aave (AAVE) Price Reaches $145.29 on Top Exchanges

Aave (CURRENCY:AAVE) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 19th. One Aave coin can currently be bought for about $145.29 or 0.00362904 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Aave has a total market cap of $1.96 billion and approximately $103.24 million worth of Aave was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Aave has traded 13.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002495 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00004043 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001092 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002497 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.29 or 0.00038182 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.56 or 0.00106307 BTC.

Aave Coin Profile

Aave (CRYPTO:AAVE) is a coin. Its launch date was October 2nd, 2020. Aave’s total supply is 16,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,522,529 coins. The Reddit community for Aave is /r/ETHlend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aave’s official Twitter account is @AaveAave and its Facebook page is accessible here . Aave’s official website is ethlend.io . Aave’s official message board is medium.com/@ethlend1

According to CryptoCompare, “Aave is a decentralized non-custodial money market protocol where users can participate as depositors or borrowers. Depositors provide liquidity to the market to earn a passive income, while borrowers are able to borrow in an overcollateralized (perpetually) or undercollateralized (one-block liquidity) fashion. The goal of Aave as a protocol is to bring decentralized finance to the masses. Aave protocol has been audited and secured. The protocol is completely open source, which allows anyone to interact with Aave user interface client, API or directly with the smart contracts on the Ethereum network.. Feel free to refer to the White Paper for a deeper dive into Aave Protocol mechanisms. Aave (LEND) is migrating to Aave (AAVE), please refer to the following announcement. “

Aave Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aave directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aave should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aave using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

