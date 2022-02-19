American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Sold by Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,551 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 170 shares during the quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in American Express by 111.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 190 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new stake in American Express during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in American Express by 99.0% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 201 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in American Express during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its stake in American Express by 37.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 230 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AXP opened at $194.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.68. The company has a fifty day moving average of $174.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $170.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.98 billion, a PE ratio of 19.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.16. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $129.49 and a fifty-two week high of $199.55.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.31. American Express had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 33.20%. The business had revenue of $12.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that American Express will post 9.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 6th. American Express’s payout ratio is 17.22%.

In related news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 267,656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.60, for a total value of $47,803,361.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Quinn Jessica Lieberman sold 1,804 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.42, for a total transaction of $345,321.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 466,271 shares of company stock valued at $85,562,348 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AXP. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of American Express from $190.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of American Express from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of American Express from $215.00 to $198.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of American Express from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $204.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $192.12.

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

