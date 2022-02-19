Hush Price Hits $0.15 on Top Exchanges (HUSH)

Hush (CURRENCY:HUSH) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 19th. During the last seven days, Hush has traded 15.7% lower against the dollar. One Hush coin can currently be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000377 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Hush has a market capitalization of $1.57 million and $209.00 worth of Hush was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $111.99 or 0.00279746 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.15 or 0.00075299 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38.08 or 0.00095128 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 26.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002970 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00004291 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0798 or 0.00000199 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0876 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Hush Profile

Hush is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on November 20th, 2016. Hush’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,427,077 coins. The Reddit community for Hush is /r/Myhush and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Hush is forum.myhush.org . Hush’s official website is myhush.org . Hush’s official Twitter account is @MyHushTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hush is a private implementation of the “Zerocash” protocol forked from Zcash. Based on Bitcoin's code, it intends to offer a far higher standard of privacy through a sophisticated zero-knowledge proving scheme that preserves confidentiality of transaction metadata. “

Hush Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hush directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hush should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hush using one of the exchanges listed above.

