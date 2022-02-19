GTY Technology (NASDAQ:GTYH) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

GTY Technology (NASDAQ:GTYH) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of ($0.36) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of ($0.05). The company issued revenue guidance of $16.60 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $16.59 million.GTY Technology also updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

GTYH traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $4.25. 183,649 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 72,146. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.68. GTY Technology has a fifty-two week low of $3.92 and a fifty-two week high of $8.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $245.58 million, a PE ratio of -5.18 and a beta of 0.30.

GTYH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised GTY Technology from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on GTY Technology from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday.

In related news, CEO Tj Parass acquired 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.45 per share, with a total value of $193,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 33.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of GTY Technology by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 101,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,000 after purchasing an additional 7,107 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in GTY Technology by 66.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 68,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 27,087 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in GTY Technology by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 56,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 3,329 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in GTY Technology by 170.8% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 39,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 24,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in GTY Technology by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 39,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.71% of the company’s stock.

GTY Technology Holdings, Inc is software as a service (“SaaS“) company that offers a cloud-based suite of solutions for the public sector, in North America. The company operates through six operating subsidiaries: Bonfire provides strategic sourcing and procurement software to enable confident and compliant spending decisions; CityBase provides government payment solutions to connect constituents with utilities and government agencies; eCivis offers a grants management system to maximize grant revenues and track performance; Open Counter provides government permitting software to guide applicants through complex permitting and licensing procedures; Questica offers budget preparation and management software to deliver on financial and non-financial strategic objectives; Sherpa provides public sector budgeting software and consulting services.

