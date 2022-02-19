-$0.25 Earnings Per Share Expected for eFFECTOR Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:EFTR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect eFFECTOR Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:EFTR) to report ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for eFFECTOR Therapeutics’ earnings. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, February 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that eFFECTOR Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.55) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.63) to ($0.46). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.95) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.08) to ($0.82). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow eFFECTOR Therapeutics.

Get eFFECTOR Therapeutics alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $6.20 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics from $33.00 to $8.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, eFFECTOR Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.04.

Shares of EFTR stock traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $5.20. The company had a trading volume of 192,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,390. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.64. eFFECTOR Therapeutics has a one year low of $4.22 and a one year high of $40.42.

In other news, Director Christopher B. Ehrlich bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.15 per share, with a total value of $25,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Presidio Management Group X. Ll sold 14,879 shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.40, for a total value of $110,104.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 11,000 shares of company stock worth $57,170 and have sold 163,139 shares worth $1,141,542.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SR One Capital Management LP acquired a new position in eFFECTOR Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $56,487,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics by 299.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 95,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,000 after acquiring an additional 71,796 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $430,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in eFFECTOR Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $138,000. Finally, OUP Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in eFFECTOR Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $8,493,000. Institutional investors own 35.84% of the company’s stock.

About eFFECTOR Therapeutics

Locust Walk Acquisition Corp. entered into a definitive business combination agreement with eFFECTOR Therapeutics Inc

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on eFFECTOR Therapeutics (EFTR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for eFFECTOR Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eFFECTOR Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.